EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

EDRVF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

