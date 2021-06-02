Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,475.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $40,475.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

