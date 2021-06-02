Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.96 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,000. Inari Medical makes up about 2.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NARI stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,398,000 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

