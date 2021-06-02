Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.77

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.77 and last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 257697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

A number of analysts have commented on EFN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

