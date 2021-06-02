Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 553,800 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 29th total of 384,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38. Emerald has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

