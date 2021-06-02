Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$45.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMP.A. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.39. 417,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,292. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. Empire has a 12 month low of C$29.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

