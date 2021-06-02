Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENBL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 1,074,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.