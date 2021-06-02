Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $15.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $59.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,567,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,686. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

