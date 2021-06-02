Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Energycoin has a total market cap of $97,655.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energycoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

