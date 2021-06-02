Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cabot worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

