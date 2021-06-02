Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

