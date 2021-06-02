Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,272,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

