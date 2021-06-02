Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

