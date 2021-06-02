Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

