ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.