Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

