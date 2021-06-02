Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

