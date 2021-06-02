Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

