Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

EVBG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

