Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.08 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $122.32 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,482,076 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,103,366 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

