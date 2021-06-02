Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

