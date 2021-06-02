Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

TOWN stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.