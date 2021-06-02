EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head-To-Head Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EverQuote and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 2.55 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -75.78 Snap $2.51 billion 38.71 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -101.10

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Snap has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26% Snap -32.90% -43.12% -18.54%

Summary

EverQuote beats Snap on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

