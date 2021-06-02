EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

