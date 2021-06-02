Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $87.45. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

EVTCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

