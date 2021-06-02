Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Dividend of $4.80

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

EXSR opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.44.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

