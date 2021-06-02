Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Dividend of $4.80

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
EXSR opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.44.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
