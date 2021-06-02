Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0839 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $14,568.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.22 or 0.07202071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.34 or 0.01852340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.90 or 0.00498398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00181757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.00 or 0.00782478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00485003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00434367 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

