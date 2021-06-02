Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 28,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $6,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.33. 319,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

