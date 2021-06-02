Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $939.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.