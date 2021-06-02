Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. Facedrive has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Get Facedrive alerts:

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.