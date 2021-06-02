Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

