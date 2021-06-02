Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in RBC Bearings by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 58,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.76.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

