Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 3,721,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,932. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.