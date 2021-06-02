Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 3,721,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,932. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

