Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $577,592.61. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.