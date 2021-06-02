Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $53,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $3,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,620,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

