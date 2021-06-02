Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $80,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

