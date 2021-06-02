Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,472 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 489,919 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,358,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.