Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 413 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.