Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,595 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

