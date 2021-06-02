Financial Review: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) vs. The Competition

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 4 1 0 1.75 Lordstown Motors Competitors 915 2282 2589 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -9.93 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 40.94

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

