Financial Review: MP Materials (MP) vs. Its Competitors

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 96 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MP Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million -$21.83 million 144.05 MP Materials Competitors $5.64 billion $774.12 million 8.71

MP Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MP Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 3 0 2.60 MP Materials Competitors 635 2154 2551 105 2.39

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 8.23%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% MP Materials Competitors -2,004.19% 4.12% -0.19%

Summary

MP Materials beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

