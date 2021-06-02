Financial Review: Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) versus Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tullow Oil $1.40 billion 0.67 -$1.22 billion ($0.33) -1.00 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tullow Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Tullow Oil has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tullow Oil 3 5 2 0 1.90 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.85% -20.53%

Summary

Tullow Oil beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

