FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.18

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and $3.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002030 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001940 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 761,738,847 coins and its circulating supply is 239,891,512 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.