First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $93.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the highest is $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $373.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 10,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,014. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

