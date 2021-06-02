FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

