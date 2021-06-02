Fisker (FSR) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2591 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 89.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -34.70 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 40.18

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

