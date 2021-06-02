Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 8.3%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.51. 450,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,873,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

