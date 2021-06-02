Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $200.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.37. 9,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,257. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -244.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

