FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

