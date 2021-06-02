Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 29th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,502. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

