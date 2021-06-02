Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 29th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,502. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
